What's New with the Pines School of Graduate Studies

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

The Pines School of Graduate Studies will be observing our 70th anniversary this coming academic year. In August we will  be welcoming three new Ph.D. students and two new MAJS students as one of the MAJS students had to defer until next year. 

The Society of Biblical Literature PSGS Alumni Association Luncheon is scheduled on Sunday, November 19th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in the Commonwealth Room at the Sheraton Hotel2017 in Boston, MA.  We hope to see you there!

The Cincinnati campus will be celebrating Convocation on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. Mrs. Joan Pines is joining us for this special event and wants to meet with the graduate students for a luncheon while visiting the Cincinnati campus.  

We will be planning another Summer in Israel trip for the summer of 2018. This wonderful opportunity is always a memorable experience for our students!


