Reform Prayer: The First Two Hundred Years

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

It was 200 years ago, in 1817, that what is now considered by some the first Reform prayer book appeared. Since then, hundreds of Reform siddurim have appeared around the Jewish world.

Join us on Monday, August 7, 2017 at HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem for "Reform Prayer: The First Two Hundred Years." During this symposium, we will consider the theological, musical, liturgical, and historical dimensions of the prayer traditions of one of modern Judaism's most vibrant Movements. The special evening will take place at the Zalman and Ayala Abramov Library (13 King David Street) at 6:45 pm.

Speakers include HUC-JIR Professors Yehoyada Amir, Dalia Marx, Michael A. Meyer, and Eliyahu Schliefer. The evening will be moderated by Rabbi Naamah Kelman, Dean, HUC-JIR/Jerusalem. The program will conclude with a taste of the evening prayer service from the newest Israeli Reform prayer book.  All are welcome.

