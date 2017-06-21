Musical Kabbalat Shabbat at our Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem

Welcome Shabbat on Friday, July 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm with an outdoor musical Kabbalat Shabbat service at our Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem (13 King David Street). Services will be led by Max Chaiken and Nora Feinstein, HUC-JIR rabbinical students interning with the Year-In-Israel Program this summer, with participation from HUC-JIR rabbinical, cantorial, and education students.

Alumni and guests are invited to join us. Please email Dganit Jenshil at djenshil@huc.edu to reserve your spot.

Nora Feinstein is a third-year rabbinical student at HUC-JIR. Before starting rabbinical school, Nora served as a Program Associate on the grantmaking team at the Schusterman Family Foundation in Washington, DC. She holds Bachelor's degrees from Barnard College and The Jewish Theological Seminary, where she pursued a course of study in literature, history, and people watching. Nora hails from Baltimore, though there's a piece of her heart in South Carolina where her family now lives. Nora is a Wexner Graduate Fellow and a StartingBloc Fellow. She is passionate about co-creating Jewish communities that are relevant, resonant, and empowering. Nora enjoys yoga, live music, hiking, good coffee, and public radio.

Max Chaiken is a fifth-year rabbinical student at HUC-JIR. Over the past few years, Max has been studying at the Skirball Campus in Los Angeles. He served as the student rabbi at Congregation Etz Chaim in Merced, CA, for two years, and has spent the past year as the rabbinical intern at Congregation Kol Ami in West Hollywood, CA. Prior to beginning his studies at HUC-JIR, Max lived in the Boston area where he taught Jewish music, religious school, Hebrew, and more for synagogue religious schools and Jewish day schools. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Public Policy from Brown University in 2009.