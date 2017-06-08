John A. Golden Elected Vice-Chair of Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

John A. Golden was elected Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) at its meeting in Los Angeles on February 13, 2017.

“John Golden is a long term devoted leader and supporter of HUC-JIR’s mission,” stated Rabbi Aaron Panken, HUC-JIR President. “His vision for advancing Jewish spiritual leadership for the 21st century has provided generous resources to strengthen our recruitment objectives. His passionate commitment to the vital links binding Israel and North American Jewry is expressed through his creation of the Hanassi Fellowship Program, which places HUC-JIR’s Israeli rabbinical students and recently ordained Israeli Reform rabbis in North American Reform congregations for a mentored residency.”

A member of the Board of Governors since 2003 and current Chair of the Board’s Nominating Committee, Golden served for 10 years as Chair of the Board’s Israel Committee.

Golden is the founder of John A. Golden Associates, Inc., a private financial advisory and investment firm. He is a retired general partner of Goldman Sachs& Co. He presently serves on the boards of several private companies. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he was associated with the NYC law firm of Hughes, Hubbard & Reed.

Golden received his undergraduate degree from Colgate University and his JD degree from Columbia Law School. Golden served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 2001 until 2007, having served on its Board from 1994 until 2007. He received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Colgate in 2007. He also is a member of the Dean’s Council of Columbia Law School. He is a Trustee of the Michael Wolk Heart Foundation and a founding supporter of the Shababa Network of the 92Y serving congregations and Jewish Centers throughout the United States.

John and his wife Suzanne Golden are strong supporters of The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, where Suzanne is a member of its board.

Suzanne and John are members of URJ affiliated Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor NY and Temple Emanuel of New York City.