New Leadership for HUC-JIR's Doctor of Ministry Program

Rabbi David Adelson, D.Min., Dean of the New York campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, has announced new leadership for the Doctor of Ministry Program.

Jennifer Harper will become the program’s Director, effective July 1, 2017. Harper has been a dedicated member of the D.Min. faculty since 2008, respected and appreciated by students and fellow faculty members alike. She is a practicing psychoanalyst and psychotherapist and also serves on the faculty of the Blanton-Peale Institutes for Religion and Health. She serves in a number of leadership roles in the psychoanalytic world. Harper holds an M.Div. from Union Theological Seminary in addition to her Certificate in Psychoanalysis from the Westchester Institute for Training in Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy. She will be responsible for every aspect of the program, including supporting students, supervising faculty, recruitment, hiring, and planning.

Rabbi Bennett F. Miller will become Chair of the newly formed D.Min. Advisory Committee. Rabbi Miller will provide guidance particularly in the areas of recruitment among HUC-JIR alumni, development, and strategic planning. He will also support Harper in admissions and hiring. Rabbi Miller has served on HUC-JIR’s D.Min. faculty since the program’s inception in 1991. He holds a D.Min. from Princeton Theological Seminary and was ordained at HUC-JIR in 1974. Rabbi Miller will be retiring in 2018 as Senior Rabbi of Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, which he has served since 1974.

Rabbi Adelson stated, “Jennifer Harper and Rabbi Bennett Miller make a perfect team and bring strength and vision to our growing D.Min. program. They balance and complement each other’s backgrounds and experience. Students of the D.Min. program in the recent years have already experienced Harper and Rabbi Miller’s shared work in their co-leading of the Integrative Seminar. Their foundation of respect and creative collaboration bodes well for a visionary and vital future for the program.”

The Doctor of Ministry degree in the Interfaith Clinical Education for Pastoral Ministry Program at HUC-JIR provides a unique opportunity to clergy and, in some cases, non-clergy of all faith groups to understand and respond to the variety of clinical problems encountered in ministry. Students who work in congregational, chaplaincy, counseling, or community settings are offered coursework and clinical supervision with attention to the specific context of the pastoral relationship.