Information for the 2017 DFSSM Alumni Association Event at the ACC-GTM Convention
Information for the 2017 DFSSM Alumni Association Event at the ACC-GTM Convention

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Dear Friends,

We look forward to seeing you at the Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music Alumni Association Cocktail Reception during the upcoming ACC-GTM Convention! As a reminder, the event takes place on Monday, June 26 at 4:30 PM. To get you in the spirit, we wanted to remind you of our HUC-JIR Fight Song. During the event and throughout the Convention we need your help: Tweet and post pictures of you with your colleagues, HUC-JIR presenters from sessions, notable quotes, and anything else you want to share. Please use #ACCGTM17, #HUCJIR, #Lovewhatyoudo. 

Get ready for a great convetion and show the world #thisiswhatcantorsdo!

Sincerely,
The DFSSM Alumni Association Event Planning Committee


