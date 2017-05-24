News from the Pines School of Graduate Studies

The Pines School of Graduate Studies graduation ceremony took place on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Patty Gerstenblith, Ph.D., J.D., Distinguished Research Professor of Law at DePaul University was the graduation speaker. She received a Doctor of Humane Letters along with Rabbi Barry Kogan, Ph.D., Clarence and Robert Efroymson Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Jewish Thought, HUC-JIR Cincinnati. Pastor Russell Thomas Fuller, Ph.D. was awarded the Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion. Four students received their Master of Arts in Jewish Studies degree: Keith Belden, Mark Goldstein, Joseph Mangano, and Lev Rooks-Rapport, and three students received their Master of Philosophy in Hebraic and Cognate Studies degree: Teppei Kato, Jared Saltz, and Mark Shaffer. Dr. Christine Palmer, Vice President for Fundraising and Member-at-Large, brought greetings from the Graduate School Alumni Association.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, the Pines School of Graduate Studies will be welcoming three new Ph.D. students and three new MAJS students.

