Home » News & Events » News from the Pines School of Graduate Studies
News from the Pines School of Graduate Studies

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The Pines School of Graduate Studies graduation ceremony took place on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Patty Gerstenblith, Ph.D., J.D., Distinguished Research Professor of Law at DePaul University was the graduation speaker.  She received a Doctor of Humane Letters along with Rabbi Barry Kogan, Ph.D., Clarence and Robert Efroymson Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Jewish Thought, HUC-JIR Cincinnati.  Pastor Russell Thomas Fuller, Ph.D. was awarded the Pines School of Graduate Studies Medallion.  Four students received their Master of Arts in Jewish Studies degree: Keith Belden, Mark Goldstein, Joseph Mangano, and Lev Rooks-Rapport, and three students received their Master of Philosophy in Hebraic and Cognate Studies degree: Teppei Kato, Jared Saltz, and Mark Shaffer.  Dr. Christine Palmer, Vice President for Fundraising and Member-at-Large, brought greetings from the Graduate School Alumni Association.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, the Pines School of Graduate Studies will be welcoming three new Ph.D. students and three new MAJS students.  

Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
