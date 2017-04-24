Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Yom HaShoah
Share
Print

Yom HaShoah

Monday, April 24, 2017

On Yom HaShoah we remember the genocide of six million Jews, 1.5 million of whom were children, and honor the resilience of the survivors who have inspired us to combat all manifestations of intolerance, injustice, and inhumanity. 

Pictured: Donald Woodman's "Survivor: Max Mannheimer at Dachau," 1987, from "Evil: A Matter of Intent" at the HUC-JIR Museum in New York.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share