On Yom HaShoah we remember the genocide of six million Jews, 1.5 million of whom were children, and honor the resilience of the survivors who have inspired us to combat all manifestations of intolerance, injustice, and inhumanity.

Pictured: Donald Woodman's "Survivor: Max Mannheimer at Dachau," 1987, from "Evil: A Matter of Intent" at the HUC-JIR Museum in New York.