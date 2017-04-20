Livestream of 2017 New York Graduation and Ordination

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR), North America’s premier institution of Jewish higher education and the center for professional leadership development of Reform Judaism, invites you to watch the livestream of our New York Graduation and Ordination ceremonies.

New York Graduation will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 4 pm at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. The Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, will be presented to Eleanor Baum, Ph.D., Dean Emerita, Albert Nerken School of Engineering, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, who will also present the Graduation address, and Michael Isaacson, Ph.D., Distinguished Composer of Contemporary Jewish Liturgical Music. HUC-JIR alumni will be awarded honorary doctorates in recognition of their 25 years of distinguished professional service. Students will be presented with the Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Care and Counseling, Master of Arts in Jewish Nonprofit Management, Master of Arts in Religious Education – Executive M.A. Program, Master of Arts in Religious Education – In-Residence Program, Master of Sacred Music, and Master of Arts in Hebrew Literature.

New York Ordination will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 9 am at Congregation Emanu-El of the City of New York. Rabbi Joel Mosbacher ’98, D.Min. ’07, Senior Rabbi, Temple Shaaray Tefila, Manhattan, and Rabbi Rachel Timoner ’09, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Beth Elohim, Brooklyn, will present the Ordination address. The Roger E. Joseph Prize will be presented to HIAS, the Jewish nonprofit that protects refugees, and will be accepted by Mark Hetfield, President and CEO. We will ordain 10 students as cantors and 11 students as rabbis.

