Exhibition of Photographs By Moment Magazine Editor and Publisher Nadine Epstein Opening This Week in New York

"In a Woman’s Shadow: A Visual Essay” of photographs by noted journalist and Moment Magazine editor and publisher Nadine Epstein will open on April 20, 2017, from 6-8 pm ET at the Jules Backman Gallery at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Museum (One West Fourth Street, New York). The exhibition will remain on view through June 30, 2017.

On a reporting trip to Ukraine in 2008, Epstein became fascinated by her shadow on the land that her ancestors once trod, inspiring nearly a decade of insightful, fluid images that make up her iShadow Project. “In a Woman’s Shadow: A Visual Essay,” highlights some of her shadow photographs set against various pilgrimage sites and natural landscapes, creating a visual dialogue that includes the viewer. In this selection of over two dozen fleeting moments of travel, study, jubilation, and insight, Epstein includes us in her personal conversation.

"I feel Nadine Epstein’s ethereal shadow images capture memory and time with a quiet emotion that leaves us in a state of reflection."

Renowned visual artist Mindy Weisel

"Epstein integrates her shadow into a given landscape or scene with a discerning eye for composition and rhythm. Her evocative images transform the transient into the permanent, creating a digital record that is uniquely hers.”

Former arts editor of Smithsonian magazine

Nadine Epstein is the editor and publisher of Moment Magazine and founder of the Daniel Pearl Investigative Journalism Initiative. The author of several books, Epstein’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post, Smithsonian, The Christian Science Monitor and Ms., amongst others.

Moment Magazine, co-founded by Nobel Prize laureate Elie Wiesel and acclaimed writer Leonard Fein, is more than a magazine; it is a guide to Jewish civilization, past and present. It is an independent print and online media community not tied to any movement, denomination, or ideology featuring world-class journalism, events, and programming.