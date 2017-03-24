Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Thank You for Joining the March 29 Day of Giving
Share
Print

Thank You for Joining the March 29 Day of Giving

Friday, March 24, 2017

Thank you for making our first ever #GiveWise Day of Giving a wonderful success. Together we raised over $27,000 and engaged more than 150 alumni to make their annual gift in support of the Jewish future at HUC-JIR.  Dozens of alumni posted on social media, created challenges, and reconnected with their classmates to make the difference.

Alumni were the overwhelming majority of donors supporting all the fund options available. On behalf of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., thank you for your continued support and devotion to HUC-JIR.

Save the date: March 29, 2018 for the Second Day of Giving at HUC-JIR. 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share