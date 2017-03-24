Thank You for Joining the March 29 Day of Giving

Thank you for making our first ever #GiveWise Day of Giving a wonderful success. Together we raised over $27,000 and engaged more than 150 alumni to make their annual gift in support of the Jewish future at HUC-JIR. Dozens of alumni posted on social media, created challenges, and reconnected with their classmates to make the difference.

Alumni were the overwhelming majority of donors supporting all the fund options available. On behalf of Rabbi Aaron Panken, Ph.D., thank you for your continued support and devotion to HUC-JIR.

Save the date: March 29, 2018 for the Second Day of Giving at HUC-JIR.