Rabbi Barry Kogan, Ph.D., to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion

Rabbi Barry Kogan, Ph.D., Clarence and Robert Efroymson Professor of Philosophy and Jewish Religious Thought at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) in Cincinnati, will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from HUC-JIR upon his retirement. The ceremony will take place at HUC-JIR's Graduation on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at HUC-JIR’s Cincinnati campus, 3101 Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH.

As a distinguished scholar of medieval studies in Jewish, Islamic, and Christian philosophies, and Jewish ethical literature, and as a beloved teacher and mentor to HUC-JIR students, Dr. Kogan brings a wealth of knowledge and a passionate commitment to HUC-JIR's mission.

Dr. Kogan received his B.A. with Honors from UCLA (1966), B.H.L. from HUC-JIR in Los Angeles (1967) and was ordained at HUC-JIR in Cincinnati (1971), following studies at the Hebrew University and Hebrew Union College in Jerusalem (1967-68). He received his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Toronto (1977), where he was an Instructor in Philosophy. He joined the HUC-JIR faculty in Cincinnati in 1976, and has been a Visiting Professor at HUC-JIR’s Jerusalem School and an Adjunct Professor of Jewish Studies at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Kogan was named Director of the Starkoff Institute of Ethics at HUC-JIR in Cincinnati and the HUC-UC Center for the Study of Ethics and Contemporary Moral Problems (1988-1996).

Dr. Kogan’s extensive publications include Common Schools, Uncommon Futures: A Working Consensus for School Renewal, editor. New York: Columbia University, Teachers College Press, 1997; A Time to be Born and a Time to Die: The Ethics of Choice, editor. New York: Aldine de Gruyter, 1991; The Corporation and the Community: Mutual Antagonism and Mutual Responsibility, editor. Cincinnati: Center for the Study of Ethics and Contemporary Moral Problems, 1991; Averroes and the Metaphysics of Causation. Albany, New York: State University of New York Press, 1985; Spinoza: A Tercentenary Perspective, editor. Cincinnati: Hebrew Union College Press, 1979; as well as numerous chapters, articles, and translations in significant scholarly books and educational videotapes generated by the programming of the Ethics Center and Starkoff Institute.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Association for Jewish Studies and on the Advisory Editorial Board for its Newsletter. He is a member of a broad range of scholarly associations, including the Jewish Philosophy Colloquium at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem. He continues to serve on HUC-JIR’s Publications Committtee, Efroymson Lectureship Committee, Hebrew Union College Annual Editorial Board, President’s Task Force on Curriculum, and Academic Affairs Committee, which he chaired. He has served on the Executive Board of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the UAHC Social Action Commission, and the Board of the Cincinnati Hillel Foundation. He was invited by the Governor of Ohio to serve on the Advisory Committee of the “Civic Forum” at the University of Cincinnati, College of Law (1992-2001).

