Du-Siach: Building an Open Dialogue about Israel 50 Years after 1967

When: June 6-8, 2017

Where: HUC-JIR New York Campus

What: Students and Alumni of HUC-JIR and JTS will join together on June 6-8 for an intensive seminar focusing on the legacy of 1967 and contemporary discourse about Israel in the American Jewish community. Programming highlights will include:

A day and a half-long workshop with Resetting the Table aimed at building skills of developing participants’ capacity to take part in conversations and foster dialogue on Israel across differences in background and views.

A Beit Midrash and skills workshop with T’ruah centered around their new sourcebook, Yovel: A Sourcebook for Fifty Years, which will focus both on the content of the sourcebook and on how we can use traditional textual sources to talk about contemporary issues.

A “crash course” on what the events of 1967 did and did not change for the politics, culture, and societies of Israelis, Palestinians, and Diaspora Jewry with Dr. Hillel Gruenberg.

And more programmatic elements to follow...

For further details and to sign up, please contact Hillel Gruenberg at hgruenberg@huc.edu.