Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » Du-Siach: Building an Open Dialogue about Israel 50 Years after 1967
Share
Print

Du-Siach: Building an Open Dialogue about Israel 50 Years after 1967

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

 

When: June 6-8, 2017

Where: HUC-JIR New York Campus

What: Students and Alumni of HUC-JIR and JTS will join together on June 6-8 for an intensive seminar focusing on the legacy of 1967 and contemporary discourse about Israel in the American Jewish community. Programming highlights will include:

  • A day and a half-long workshop with Resetting the Table aimed at building skills of developing participants’ capacity to take part in conversations and foster dialogue on Israel across differences in background and views.
  • A Beit Midrash and skills workshop with T’ruah centered around their new sourcebook, Yovel: A Sourcebook for Fifty Years, which will focus both on the content of the sourcebook and on how we can use traditional textual sources to talk about contemporary issues.
  • A “crash course” on what the events of 1967 did and did not change for the politics, culture, and societies of Israelis, Palestinians, and Diaspora Jewry with Dr. Hillel Gruenberg.
  • And more programmatic elements to follow...

For further details and to sign up, please contact Hillel Gruenberg at hgruenberg@huc.edu.


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share