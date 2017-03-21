News from the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management

1) Do you know a current or future Jewish professional who would benefit from a Masters in Jewish Nonprofit Management? The Zelikow School is still accepting applicants for Summer 2017! Application Deadline extended to April 15, 2017. Email information to mgarai@huc.edu. Our best students come from alumni referrals!

We are piloting a 14 month Accelerated Masters degree. Our fast track, the accelerated program is designed for professionals seeking to maintain their career track in the Jewish nonprofit community while completing their degree. Students build on their fundamental knowledge and expand their leadership skills to support their professional growth. More information will be available shortly. Email mgarai@huc.edu for more information.

2) This past December 2016, the Zelikow School of Jewish Nonprofit Management embarked on the bi-annual Windmueller Israel Seminar. This year, the trip was revamped to explore the landscapes of innovation and creative problem solving in High Tech companies and NGOs in Israel. Zelikow students were asked to write reflections on their journey in the form of blog posts. Read one ZSJNM/MCM Dual Degree student’s reflection.

3) Save the Date— August 3, 2017. The Geller-Gallagher Leadership Institute 2017 will explore the topic of Strategic Philanthropy in the Jewish nonprofit ecosystem. Our guest lecturers will include Chip Edelsberg, Immediate Past Executive Director of the Jim Joseph Foundation, and Rachel Levin, Executive Director of the Righteous Persons Foundation. Gather with fellow alumni, current students, lay leaders and professionals from throughout the Jewish community for this thought-provoking evening in Los Angeles. More details to come.

4) Thank you to our alumni who supported Annual Scholarship Campaign at the end of 2016! If you haven’t had a chance to make your gift yet, please consider a gift to support Zelikow Student Scholarships.

Do you have any questions about this update? Email Melissa Garai for more information.