New York School of Education Students Present 2017 Senior Capstone Projects

Students in Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion's (HUC-JIR) New York School of Education present senior capstone projects to the College-Institute community prior to graduation. Students, faculty, family, and guests listen to the inspiring and varied interests represented in the presentations. In the past, students have designed programs for congregational and day schools, family education programs, Hillels, parent or adult education classes, educational travel, or summer camp sessions.

"The purpose of the project is for students to demonstrate their ability to translate content knowledge into rich learning experiences through curriculum planning and design," says Dr. Evie Rotstein, Director of the New York School of Education.

The New York School of Education Master of Arts in Religious Education Class of 2017 presented the following capstone projects:

Eilu D’varim Sh’Ein l’Hem Shiur: A Service Learning Curriculum for Sixth Graders

Presented by Lucy Batterman

Talking to God: Finding Your Voice, A Curriculum for Parents of Struggling Adolescents

Presented by Lisa Lisser

Nurturing the Wow: An Introduction to Jewish Parenthood for New and Expectant Parents

Presented by Caryn Roman

