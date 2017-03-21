Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » New York School of Education Students Present 2017 Senior Capstone Projects
Share
Print

New York School of Education Students Present 2017 Senior Capstone Projects

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Part-time New York School of Education student Lisa Lisser presenting her senior capstone project

Students in Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion's (HUC-JIR) New York School of Education present senior capstone projects to the College-Institute community prior to graduation. Students, faculty, family, and guests listen to the inspiring and varied interests represented in the presentations. In the past, students have designed programs for congregational and day schools, family education programs, Hillels, parent or adult education classes, educational travel, or summer camp sessions.

"The purpose of the project is for students to demonstrate their ability to translate content knowledge into rich learning experiences through curriculum planning and design," says Dr. Evie Rotstein, Director of the New York School of Education. 

The New York School of Education Master of Arts in Religious Education Class of 2017 presented the following capstone projects: 

Eilu D’varim Sh’Ein l’Hem Shiur: A Service Learning Curriculum for Sixth Graders
Presented by Lucy Batterman 

Talking to God: Finding Your Voice, A Curriculum for Parents of Struggling Adolescents
Presented by Lisa Lisser 

Nurturing the Wow: An Introduction to Jewish Parenthood for New and Expectant Parents
Presented by Caryn Roman

To learn more about the Master of Arts in Religious Education at HUC-JIR's New York School of Education, please click here


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share