Please join us for “Glass Ceilings of Pluralism," a conference marking a decade of the Master of Arts in Pluralistic Jewish Education, a joint program with Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and Hebrew University. The conference will take place on April 25-26 at the Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem and at Hebrew University.

The conference seeks to deepen the critical discussion of pluralism in the context of Jewish education in Israel as well as its impact on Israeli society through the work of our graduates. We will celebrate the partnership between HUC-JIR, the Melton Centre, and the School of Education of the Hebrew University as we look forward to another decade of rich partnership. The conference will be led by the alumni, faculty, and staff of the M.A. in Pluralistic Jewish Education.

For more information, contact Professor Michal Muskat Barkan at mmbarkan@huc.edu.

To register, contact Ruth Herr at ruth.herr10@gmail.com.