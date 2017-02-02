How Alumni Can Access the Jewish Studies Portal

The Responsa Project from Bar-Ilan University offers an enormous database of Jewish texts including the Bible, Mishnah, Tosefta, the Yerushalmi (Jerusalem Talmud) and the Bavli (Babylonian Talmud), Maimonides' Mishneh Torah, Karo's Shulhan Arukh, large selections of Responsa, plus hundreds of other major halakhic texts. All the major Midrashim, the Zohar and many other aggadic texts are also available. It even includes the completed sections of the Talmudic Encyclopedia, Gematria tools, and many other features. It is easy find materials and compare sources, or follow a verse as it is explicated in different eras and locales. Materials are available only in Hebrew (though menus can be displayed in English) and the selected works can be cut-and-pasted to other programs or printed in a variety of fonts and formats.
In addition to the Hebrew text, this premier biblical database allows users to search through over a 190 translations of the Bible in over 40 languages. Additional tools include dictionaries and grammars, complete texts and translations of Philo and Josephus, maps, the ability to compare versions of each text in parallel windows, and the capacity for complex Boolean searches. Placing your cursor over a word tells you the particulars of that word -- including translation and parsing of forms. Texts can easily be cut and pasted to other software. The ability to translate materials and compare versions makes this a wonderful resource for personal study, teaching and/or sermon preparation.
This comprehensive electronic reference work includes the full text of the Dead Sea Scrolls, indices, translations and actual high-quality images of the scrolls themselves.
These two classic works of contemporary Jewish studies are now available and searchable online. In addition to the in-depth written articles, these works include visual and audio material as well as charts and maps. Thousands of the world's leading scholars in their fields contributed to the more than 21,000 pieces in the newest edition. The topics covered include historic, philosophic, cultural, and biographic materials.
This set of databases from Davka corporation incorporates a small portion of the texts listed above in the Responsa collection. It does, however, add an English version of the Tanakh, Zohar, Mishnah and Babylonian Talmud, and includes some other useful indices.
Through a variety of databases, thousands of full-text online journals and articles are now available. That means you can read the actual articles online, keeping up with the latest scholarship. You can also utilize the sophisticated search functions to find the exact topic, author or title you need.
This latest version of this classic Hebrew-English word processor is available online to the alumni of the college through the JSP. The accessible interface with pop-up keyboard makes it possible to create bilingual documents and easily add nikkud or trope. Having this resource online makes it possible to create and access DavkaWriter documents from any computer without loading the software. Microsoft Word is also available online so that it is possible to use its special and familiar tools and quickly create materials from any computer. Plus it comes pre-installed with Hebrew fonts and Hebrew-English word processing ability, to allow you to edit material within the JSP.