How Alumni Can Access the Jewish Studies Portal

The Jewish Studies Portal provides access to electronic resources in Bible, Rabbinic Literature, History, Hebrew and other related disciplines. The JSP has been upgraded and now includes log in capabilities for all HUC-JIR alumni. Below are the instructions for how to access the Portal:

Visit the Jewish Studies Portal Page. You may need to download the Citrix Receiver App.

Find the Citrix icon found in the tray next to the clock on your desktop. It is black with curved lines that look like waves.

Click on it to set it up. Add the server address: jsp.huc.edu (This is done only once).

Add the domain: huc.int\youraccountname

Password is your HUC password.

Add the icons to the Citrix desktop. Click on the plus sign on the left middle of the screen.

Select All Applications. Click on the applications and a green check will appear and they will also drop on the Citrix desktop. The Library continues to update and add software to the JSP so periodically check the All Applications tab for new software.

Click on the screen behind the apps and this will be your working desktop.

We recommend using the Citrix Client for the JSP. For continued usage, use the app in the tray on your desktop and login with: huc.int\youraccountname

Your JSP login follows the pattern Full-Firstname.Middle-Name.Full-Lastname (example - Ploni.Ben.Ploni)

If you still have trouble accessing your account, email the HUC-JIR HelpDesk.

Utilizing the JSP will give you access to:

Bar-Ilan Responsa 14

The Responsa Project from Bar-Ilan University offers an enormous database of Jewish texts including the Bible, Mishnah, Tosefta, the Yerushalmi (Jerusalem Talmud) and the Bavli (Babylonian Talmud), Maimonides' Mishneh Torah, Karo's Shulhan Arukh, large selections of Responsa, plus hundreds of other major halakhic texts. All the major Midrashim, the Zohar and many other aggadic texts are also available. It even includes the completed sections of the Talmudic Encyclopedia, Gematria tools, and many other features. It is easy find materials and compare sources, or follow a verse as it is explicated in different eras and locales. Materials are available only in Hebrew (though menus can be displayed in English) and the selected works can be cut-and-pasted to other programs or printed in a variety of fonts and formats.

Bibleworks

In addition to the Hebrew text, this premier biblical database allows users to search through over a 190 translations of the Bible in over 40 languages. Additional tools include dictionaries and grammars, complete texts and translations of Philo and Josephus, maps, the ability to compare versions of each text in parallel windows, and the capacity for complex Boolean searches. Placing your cursor over a word tells you the particulars of that word -- including translation and parsing of forms. Texts can easily be cut and pasted to other software. The ability to translate materials and compare versions makes this a wonderful resource for personal study, teaching and/or sermon preparation.

Dead Sea Scrolls Library

This comprehensive electronic reference work includes the full text of the Dead Sea Scrolls, indices, translations and actual high-quality images of the scrolls themselves.

Encyclopaedia Judaica (1974 and 2007 editions)

These two classic works of contemporary Jewish studies are now available and searchable online. In addition to the in-depth written articles, these works include visual and audio material as well as charts and maps. Thousands of the world's leading scholars in their fields contributed to the more than 21,000 pieces in the newest edition. The topics covered include historic, philosophic, cultural, and biographic materials.

Judaic Classics

This set of databases from Davka corporation incorporates a small portion of the texts listed above in the Responsa collection. It does, however, add an English version of the Tanakh, Zohar, Mishnah and Babylonian Talmud, and includes some other useful indices.

Electronic Journals and Articles

Through a variety of databases, thousands of full-text online journals and articles are now available. That means you can read the actual articles online, keeping up with the latest scholarship. You can also utilize the sophisticated search functions to find the exact topic, author or title you need.

DavkaWriter and MS Word

This latest version of this classic Hebrew-English word processor is available online to the alumni of the college through the JSP. The accessible interface with pop-up keyboard makes it possible to create bilingual documents and easily add nikkud or trope. Having this resource online makes it possible to create and access DavkaWriter documents from any computer without loading the software. Microsoft Word is also available online so that it is possible to use its special and familiar tools and quickly create materials from any computer. Plus it comes pre-installed with Hebrew fonts and Hebrew-English word processing ability, to allow you to edit material within the JSP.