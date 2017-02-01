Search Main Menu

Invocation for United States Senate Offered by Alumnus Rabbi Barry Block

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Senator John Boozman (left) and Rabbi Barry Block

At the invitation of the Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, initiated by Senator John Boozman, alumnus Rabbi Barry Block (HUC-JIR/New York '91), Congregation B'nai Israel, Little Rock, AR, offered this invocation for the United States Senate on Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

Invocation for United States Senate
January 31, 2017

Divine Source of blessing,
we come before You today
to ask Your blessings on the United States Senate
and on each of the 100 men and women who serve our nation here.
Like King Solomon before them,
let these Senators lead our nation with wisdom,
with Your word and our nation's Constitution
constantly guiding them -
to pursue liberty and justice,
opportunity and equality,
for every man, woman and child within our borders,
for those who would peacefully seek refuge on our shores,
and for each of Your children on Earth.
Make them ever mindful
of Your command,
to remember the heart of the stranger -
the people most unlike them and the least powerful of voices -
for we were all strangers in one Egypt or another.
In this age of division,
unite these Senators -
for only when working together,
across party lines,
do they truly represent all Americans.
Temper the majority's resolve with humility.
Let the minority manifest an opposition that is as loyal as it is robust.
Let all come together
to ask Your choicest blessings
on the United States of America.
Amen.


