What Are Your Summer Plans?

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Where will you be this summer? At camp? In Israel? In another Jewish leadership program? Or do you know someone who will who we should meet?

Connect with us so we can talk about your future, your dreams, and your options! We would love to meet you or reconnect with you. Tell us where you’ll be and when, and we’ll be in touch about our upcoming visits.

Alumni, faculty, and current students: You are some of the best and most important connectors to our future students and we believe you can help identify and inspire them. Not only do we have a simple way for you to help, but we also want to send you an HUC-JIR package! If you'll be at a Jewish summer camp or involved in another Jewish summer program in North America or Israel, we would like to send you our latest HUC-JIR t-shirt and fun HUC-JIR giveaways.  Tell us where you’ll be and when, and we’ll send you our camp package. When you identify a prospective student, simply fill out this form to let us know. 

Questions? Please contact our National Office of Recruitment and Admissions at 513-487-3200 or explore@huc.edu.  

Looking forward to seeing you this summer!


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding.
