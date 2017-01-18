Search Main Menu

Local Submissions for International Youth Photography Exhibition on View at HUC-JIR/Cincinnati Skirball Museum

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Last year, six students from Mercaz High School participated in an international photography competition sponsored by Beit Hatfutsot, The Museum of the Jewish People at Tel Aviv University. In The Jewish Lens class led by Susan Farber, the students explored Jewish identity through photography. The six students submitted thirteen works to a local panel of judges, who selected three images to send to Tel Aviv for the inaugural exhibition, Jewish Lens: Worldwide Youth Photo Competition, which opened on July 14, 2016. One of these photos, Hands, by Hannah Lempert, won first prize in the competition.

All thirteen submissions are on view at the Skirball Museum in Mayerson Hall on the historic campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, 3101 Clifton Avenue, January 23—February 12, 2017. An opening dessert reception will be held on Monday, January 23 at 7:30 pm in the lobby of Mayerson Hall. The reception is open to the public. Participating artists are Renee Blachman, Sadye Goodman, Annie Jonas, Hannah Lempert, Jamie Meschoulam, and Brooke Suddleson.

Photo credit: Hannah Lempert, Hands


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
