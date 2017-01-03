Interfaith Leaders of University of Cincinnati Express Solidarity with HUC-JIR

As a community of interfaith leaders at the University of Cincinnati, we wish to express our dismay, hurt, and anger that someone would take such a vile and evil approach of expression as displayed upon your sign along Clifton Avenue this morning. The symbol used is recognized for its historically evil and violent intent. We collectively denounce this type of behavior.

Please accept our support of your mission at Hebrew Union College and your place as an important community member in Clifton and Cincinnati.

We pray for Shalom.

Sincerely,

Sharon Stern, Hillel

Benji Sayre, Wesley United Methodist

Rabbi Yitz Creeger, Chabad

Daniel Pirkle, H2O Church

Michael, Schreiner and Leslie Keener, St. Monica / St. George Church

Alice Connor and Jamie Noyd, The Edge House

Anthony Jones and Justine Hatton, University Christian Church

Amina Darwish, Islamic

Ken Dillard, Baptist Collegiate Ministry