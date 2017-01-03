Search Main Menu

Home » News & Events » Interfaith Leaders of University of Cincinnati Express Solidarity with HUC-JIR
Interfaith Leaders of University of Cincinnati Express Solidarity with HUC-JIR

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

As a community of interfaith leaders at the University of Cincinnati, we wish to express our dismay, hurt, and anger that someone would take such a vile and evil approach of expression as displayed upon your sign along Clifton Avenue this morning. The symbol used is recognized for its historically evil and violent intent. We collectively denounce this type of behavior. 

Please accept our support of your mission at Hebrew Union College and your place as an important community member in Clifton and Cincinnati. 

We pray for Shalom.

Sincerely,

Sharon Stern, Hillel

Benji Sayre, Wesley United Methodist

Rabbi Yitz Creeger, Chabad

Daniel Pirkle, H2O Church

Michael, Schreiner and Leslie Keener, St. Monica / St. George Church

Alice Connor and Jamie Noyd, The Edge House

Anthony Jones and Justine Hatton, University Christian Church

Amina Darwish, Islamic

 

Ken Dillard, Baptist Collegiate Ministry


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
