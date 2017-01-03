Interfaith Leaders of University of Cincinnati Express Solidarity with HUC-JIR

As a community of interfaith leaders at the University of Cincinnati, we wish to express our dismay, hurt, and anger that someone would take such a vile and evil approach of expression as displayed upon your sign along Clifton Avenue this morning. The symbol used is recognized for its historically evil and violent intent. We collectively denounce this type of behavior.
Please accept our support of your mission at Hebrew Union College and your place as an important community member in Clifton and Cincinnati.
We pray for Shalom.
Sincerely,
Sharon Stern, Hillel
Benji Sayre, Wesley United Methodist
Rabbi Yitz Creeger, Chabad
Daniel Pirkle, H2O Church
Michael, Schreiner and Leslie Keener, St. Monica / St. George Church
Alice Connor and Jamie Noyd, The Edge House
Anthony Jones and Justine Hatton, University Christian Church
Amina Darwish, Islamic
Ken Dillard, Baptist Collegiate Ministry