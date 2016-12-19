January 2017 Update from the Pines School of Graduate Studies

Sixty alumni, friends, and students of the Pines School of Graduate Studies shared a luncheon meal and fellowship with each other at the annual joint meeting of the American Academy of Religion and Society of Biblical Literature in San Antonio on November 20. News of the School was presented by director Richard Sarason, dean of the Cincinnati campus Jonathan Cohen, and president of the Alumni Association Nancy Erickson. News about the expanded operations of the Hebrew Union College Press was presented by co-director of the Press, Dr. Jason Kalman.

In her presentation, Dr. Erickson described the successful alumni mentorship program for graduate students in course and encouraged any and all interested alumni to participate. You need not be in physical proximity to the campus, since use of electronic media is always an option. She also acknowledged the devoted work of the Alumni Association’s immediate past president, Dr. John Kampen.

The PSGS anticipates sending out a brief survey to all alumni asking about your career and employment history. This information will be helpful as well to current and prospective students in understanding the range of potential employment opportunities post-graduation. In the future, we will also be exploring networking opportunities for alumni to stay in touch with each other.

Please know as well that your annual contributions to the PSGS in support of student stipends are hugely important and deeply appreciated.