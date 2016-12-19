Search Main Menu

You are here

Home » News & Events » January 2017 Update from the Pines School of Graduate Studies
Share
Print

January 2017 Update from the Pines School of Graduate Studies

Monday, December 19, 2016

Sixty alumni, friends, and students of the Pines School of Graduate Studies shared a luncheon meal and fellowship with each other at the annual joint meeting of the American Academy of Religion and Society of Biblical Literature in San Antonio on November 20.  News of the School was presented  by director Richard Sarason, dean of the Cincinnati campus Jonathan Cohen, and president of the Alumni Association Nancy Erickson. News about the expanded operations of the Hebrew Union College Press was presented by co-director of the Press, Dr. Jason Kalman.

In her presentation,  Dr. Erickson described the successful alumni mentorship program for graduate students in course and encouraged any and all interested alumni to participate.   You need not be in physical proximity to the campus, since use of electronic media is always an option. She also acknowledged the devoted work of the Alumni Association’s immediate past president, Dr. John Kampen. 

The PSGS anticipates sending out a brief survey to all alumni asking about your career and employment history.  This information will be helpful as well to current and prospective students in understanding the range of potential employment opportunities post-graduation.  In the future, we will also be exploring networking opportunities for alumni to stay in touch with each other.

Please know as well that your annual contributions to the PSGS in support of student stipends are hugely important and deeply appreciated.

 


Founded in 1875, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion is North America's leading institution of higher Jewish education and the academic, spiritual, and professional leadership development center of Reform Judaism. HUC-JIR educates men and women for service to North American and world Jewry as rabbis, cantors, educators, and nonprofit management professionals, and offers graduate programs to scholars and clergy of all faiths. With centers of learning in Cincinnati, Jerusalem, Los Angeles, and New York, HUC-JIR's scholarly resources comprise the renowned Klau Library, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives, research institutes and centers, and academic publications. In partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, HUC-JIR sustains the Reform Movement's congregations and professional and lay leaders. HUC-JIR's campuses invite the community to cultural and educational programs illuminating Jewish heritage and fostering interfaith and multiethnic understanding. www.huc.edu
Print
Share