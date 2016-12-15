SING FOR HOPE: 300 Interfaith Voices Uniting Our Country through Song

More than 300 singers representing 45 varied faith and secular organizations from Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia joined together in one musical voice to bring hope and unity to a divided nation on Sunday, November 27, 2016, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

The concert, developed and organized by Cantor Michael Shochet (HUC-JIR/New York '94) and Cantor Rachel Rhodes (HUC-JIR/New York '14), brought out nearly 1,000 people to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial from all different faiths and backgrounds and joined in songs of peace, love, and hope. “Music brings healing and comfort,” said Cantor Michael Shochet, “and is surely needed at this time of uncertainty because of the election.” Cantors Shochet and Rhodes, of Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, VA, a congregation of nearly 1,700 families, were inspired to create this event after witnessing the ever increasing incidents of hate and division in our country following the national election. “By raising our voices together in song, we were able to build bridges of understanding and hope,” says Cantor Rhodes.

The program featured choral singing by an impromptu interfaith choir of more than 300 singers as well as additional selections by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, the Congregational United Church of Christ in Arlington, VA and the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) of Sterling, VA Cantors Shochet and Rhodes emceed the event and led the audience in a sing along with Cantor Susan Caro (HUC-JIR/New York '93) and singer/guitarist Robbie Schaefer of the band Eddie From Ohio. Renowned lyric soprano Ariana Zuckerman also led some of the singing, which included popular folk and patriotic songs to inspire hope and unity.

Cantors Shochet and Rhodes conceived of the idea following a choir rehearsal where people talked about how music can be so comforting at an uncertain time. The next day, the two Cantors decided to create this event and applied for a permit with the National Park Service to hold it at the Lincoln Memorial, which was always a dream of Cantor Shochet’s. In just 10 days, the cantors amassed 300 singers and many faith community and secular choral sponsors, along with busing in synagogue, church, and mosque audience members. They quickly branded the concert and set up committees to help select music, get the word out, organize volunteers, and arrange logistics.