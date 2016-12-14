Search Main Menu

HUC-JIR Will Help Anyone 14-30 Find an Immersive Israel Experience
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Do you want to encourage your young congregants/young people you know to have a life-changing experience of Israel beyond Birthright, but don’t know where to start?

HUC-JIR is interested in supporting our alumni in helping their young students take advantage of the many opportunities for long-term programming in Israel today. Rabbi Haim Shalom, the Assistant Director of Recruitment and Admissions for HUC-JIR in Jerusalem, is also an alum of Shnat Netzer, Hebrew University, and Pardes. He has been working with long-term programs in Israel for High-Schoolers, Freshmen, College Students, and Post-College Young Adults for the past 14 years. Contact him at hshalom@huc.edu to consult with you and your young congregants about the best immersive program(s) for them. Don’t leave it to Google to decide what program suits your young people best. 

