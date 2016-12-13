Search Main Menu

Home » News & Events » Avram Mandell ‘01 Shares his knowledge of Jewish Educational Entrepreneurship as the 2016 School of Education Alum-in-Residence
Avram Mandell ‘01 Shares his knowledge of Jewish Educational Entrepreneurship as the 2016 School of Education Alum-in-Residence

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

When you hear the ding ding ding of a slot machine, you might think that everyone in the casino is winning because winning is all you hear.  Failure is silent so it’s easy to forget that we fail many times before we ever hear the ding ding ding of success.

This is just one of the many observations that Avram Mandell (’01) shared with the current Rhea Hirsch School of Education students when we had the pleasure of learning with him  during our Alum-in-Residence program this fall.  Avram is the Founding Director of Tzedek America, a cross-denominational "gap year" program that motivates Jewish young adults to integrate Jewish identity, social justice, and civic participation through communal living and service in the United States.

In intimate gatherings, attending classes, teaching classes and interacting with our students, Avram shared his deep knowledge of Jewish Educational Entrepreneurship, his experience in starting a non-profit from the ground up and his reflections on his Rhea Hirsch degree.  He inspired our students to do the work it takes achieve innovation in today’s marketplace and to remember that just because you hear dinging all around you, does not mean success will happen everyday!


