Learn and Connect with HUC-JIR

UPCOMING SESSIONS

"Innovation and Inclusion: The Rabbis' Remaking of Passover"

Rabbi Dvora Weisberg, Ph.D.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

12:00 - 1:00 pm ET

With the destruction of the Jerusalem Temple, the central ritual of Passover - the offering of the paschal sacrifice - became impossible. Recognizing the centrality of the Passover story to the Jewish people, the early rabbis created a new, home-based ritual: the Passover Seder. This celebration shifted the observance of Passover from Temple to home, and in so doing, gave everyone in the community an expanded role in Passover.

Rabbi Dvora Weisberg, Ph.D., is the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Rabbinics and Director of School of Rabbinical Studies at HUC-JIR's Skirball Campus in Los Angeles.

"Gender and Politics in Late Bronze Age Syria:

The Undoing of the Daughter of the Grey Lady"

Dr. Christine Thomas

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

12:00 - 1:00 pm ET

Join us for our annual Tsevat Memorial Lecture in honor and memory of Dr. Matitiahu Tsevat who taught at HUC for more than 20 years.

Dr. Christine Thomas holds a joint appointment from HUC-JIR/Cincinnati and Xavier University as Assistant Professor of Hebrew Bible.

The HUC-JIR Jewish Languages Project

Sarah Bunin Benor, Ph.D.

The HUC-JIR Jewish Language Project, in partnership with JewishLive, presents a series of online lectures by Dr. Sarah Bunin Benor. All events will take place from 7:00 - 8:00 pm ET on Zoom and Facebook Live.​

April 16: Do American Jews Speak a Jewish Language?

April 23: Mensch, Bentsh, and Balagan: Language as a Marker of Jewish Identity

April 30: Becoming Frum: How Newcomers Learn the Language and Culture of Orthodox Judaism

May 7: Ruach in the Chadar Ochel: Language at American Jewish Summer Camps

May 14: Jewish Surnames and Name Changing Around the World: Diversity and Unity

May 21: Jewish Personal Names Around the World: Tradition and Creativity

RECORDED SESSIONS

Passover Around the World: A Multimedia Concert

Sarah Bunin Benor, Ph.D.

March 15, 2020

This multimedia concert features The Four Questions, Min Hametzar, Chad Gadya, and other Passover songs in multiple languages, arranged in traditional and contemporary styles and performed by renowned musicians Jewlia Eisenberg and Jeremiah Lockwood (Yiddish), Asher Shasho Levy (Judeo-Arabic, Syrian Hebrew), and Chloe Pourmorady (Ladino, Bukharian/Judeo-Tajik, Persian Hebrew). The event includes an engaging introduction to endangered Jewish languages – from Jewish Neo-Aramaic to Judeo-Tat – by Dr. Sarah Bunin Benor. And a grand finale of Who Knows One? in Ladino and Jewish English featuring singers from ucLADINO's Kantigas Muestras and HUC-JIR. For more information, and accompanying materials for this video, visit jewishlanguages.org/passover.

The Psychological Aspects of Being in Your Retirement Years

Dr. Betsy Stone

March 17, 2020

Medical advances have led to the creation of a new life stage: Encore Adulthood. This is the stage that newly exists between retirement and death. Once expected to be brief, this life stage now can last upwards of 30 years. How do we help people prepare for healthy and not-so-healthy aging? What happens during the psychological process of retirement that impacts the ensuing years?

Dr. Betsy Stone is a retired psychologist who serves as an adjunct lecturer at HUC-JIR. Her classes include Human Development for Educators, Adolescent Development, and Teens In and Out of Crisis.

Tzedaqah (Charity): Who and What Is It For?

Dr. Alyssa Gray

March 24, 2020

We all know (don’t we?) that “tzedaqah” means “charity” (among other things). But what we don’t always think about is how some major figures in Jewish tradition see tzedaqah as a sort of religious force-field that ties together God and humans, heaven and earth, the past and the present, the living and the dead. Other equally major figures stress the purely human aspects of tzedaqah. Who has it right about who and what tzedaqah is for? Come explore with us.

Dr. Alyssa Gray is the Emily S. and Rabbi Bernard H. Mehlman Chair in Rabbinics and Professor of Codes and Responsa Literature at HUC-JIR.

"Moon Gods and Shiny Jewelry: The Power of the Crescent in the Ancient Near East"

David Ilan, Ph.D.

March 25, 2020

Dr. David Ilan is the Director of the Nelson Glueck School of Biblical Archaeology.

"'How Long?' — Psalm 13 and Biblical Responses to Crisis"

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D.

March 31, 2020

We will explore Psalm 13, which gives voice to the anxiety of the unknown often experienced in times of crisis. This ancient psalm of lament contains language and imagery that feels remarkable resonant as we confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., is the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Provost at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Previously, she served as Associate Professor of Bible at HUC-JIR/New York.

Shaping Our Values in Relation to Crisis: Jews and Plagues

Joshua Holo, Ph.D.

April 1, 2020

Joshua Holo, Ph.D., serves as the Dean of the Jack. H. Skirball Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

"The Four Children: Biblically, Rabbinically, & Graphically"

Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D.

April 2, 2020 Rabbi Dalia Marx, Ph.D., is the Rabbi Aaron D. Panken Professor of Liturgy and Midrash at our Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem, and teaches in various academic institutions in Israel and Europe.

3D Virtual Tour of the Skirball Musuem's Exhibition

"An Eternal People: The Jewish Experience"

An Eternal People: The Jewish Experience, the core collection of HUC-JIR's Skirball Museum in Cincinnati, is comprised of seven thematic galleries that portray the cultural, historical, and religious heritage of the Jewish people.

