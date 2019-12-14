HUC-JIR at the URJ Biennial 2019

HUC-JIR students, faculty, administration, and alumni are leading and participating in a number of sessions at the URJ Biennial in Chicago on December 11-13, 2019. Will you be there? Please let us know and be sure to highlight the sessions below in your schedule to connect with our HUC-JIR thought leaders all week! If you haven't registered, click here to get started.

Wednesday, December 11

1:15 pm - 2:30 pm

A Smorgasbord of Jewish Learning with the HUC-JIR Biennial Scholars

Alyssa Gray, J.D., Ph.D., Leah Hochman, Ph.D., Jeremy Leigh, Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Ph.D. moderated by Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm

American Anti-Semitism: From Gentleman’s Agreement to the Alt-Right

Leah Hochman, Ph.D.

Healing Division through Dialogue: Lessons Learned from American Values, Religious Voices

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D.

Overcoming Resistance to Change and Transition

Rabbi Samuel Joseph, Ph.D.

4:45 pm - 5:45 pm

Opening Plenary

Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D., Michelle Citrin, Rabbi Matthew Green, Alec Harris, Rick Recht

8:30 pm - 9:45 pm

Believe: Moving Forward in the #MeToo Era

Cantor Marsha Attie, Cantor Josh Breitzer, Neshama Carlebach, Rabbi Ken Chasen, Rabbi Sydney Mintz, Rabbi Rachel Timoner

Thursday, December 12

7:30 am – 8:30 am

Worship: A Still, Small Voice Is Heard

Merri Lovinger Arian, Cantor Richard Cohn, students Toby Glaser, Thalia Halpert Rodis, and Danielle Rodnizki

9:00 am – 10:15 am

“If I Were a Rich Man”: Jewish Tradition on Wealth and Poverty

Alyssa Gray, J.D., Ph.D.

Making the Impossible, Possible: Building a Culture of Creative Thinking

Miriam Heller Stern, Ph.D.

2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

“Let My People Go”: Making the Case for Global Jewish Travel

Jeremy Leigh

The Ethics of Intervening in Nature (Part 1): Human Genetic Engineering in Jewish Law

Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Ph.D.

3:45 pm – 5:00 pm

Forget What You Thought About Millennials: The Kids Are All Right

Rabbinical student Rena Singer

Shirei Zimrah: Unpacking Jewish Song

Cantor Richard Cohn and Dan Nichols

The Ethics of Intervening in Nature (Part 2): Jewish Views on Genetically Modified Foods

Leah Hochman, Ph.D.

Story and Song: Empowering Women, Empowering Ourselves

Cantor Jill Abramson, Alicia Jo Rabins, Julie Silver

Friday, December 13

7:45 am – 8:30 am

Ashreichem Yisrael: Shacharit with Israeli Leaders

Cantorial and rabbinical student Shani Ben Or, Boaz Dorot

Rock Siddur B'yachad: Sophisticated School and Family Worship

Cantor Josh Breitzer, Rabbi Howard Goldsmith, Saul Kaiserman, Rabbi Lisa Kingston, Rabbi Evan Schultz, Rabbi Allison Tick Brill

9:00 am – 10:15 am

The Beatles and the Intersectionality of Jewish Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility & Synagogues

Erik Ludwig, Ph.D., Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.

The Politics and Practice of Israel Education

Jeremy Leigh, Lesley Litman, Ph.D.

2:00 pm – 3:15 pm

“At What Price Amos?”: Rabbinic Voices and the Fight for Civil Rights in America

Rabbi Gary Zola, Ph.D.

Truth(s) and “Freedom of Speech” in the Rabbinic Tradition

Alyssa Gray, Ph.D.

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

HUC-JIR Alumni Reception

Saturday, December 14, 2019

8:30 am – 9:45 am

Jacob and Esau – The Soundtrack of Conflict

Cantorial and rabbinical student Shani Ben Or

