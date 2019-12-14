HUC-JIR at the URJ Biennial 2019

HUC-JIR students, faculty, administration, and alumni are leading and participating in a number of sessions at the URJ Biennial in Chicago on December 11-13, 2019. Will you be there? Please let us know and be sure to highlight the sessions below in your schedule to connect with our HUC-JIR thought leaders all week! If you haven't registered, click here to get started.
1:15 pm - 2:30 pm
A Smorgasbord of Jewish Learning with the HUC-JIR Biennial Scholars
Alyssa Gray, J.D., Ph.D., Leah Hochman, Ph.D., Jeremy Leigh, Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Ph.D. moderated by Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.
3:00 pm – 4:15 pm
American Anti-Semitism: From Gentleman’s Agreement to the Alt-Right
Leah Hochman, Ph.D.
Healing Division through Dialogue: Lessons Learned from American Values, Religious Voices
Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D.
Overcoming Resistance to Change and Transition
Rabbi Samuel Joseph, Ph.D.
4:45 pm - 5:45 pm
Opening Plenary
Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D., Michelle Citrin, Rabbi Matthew Green, Alec Harris, Rick Recht
8:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Believe: Moving Forward in the #MeToo Era
7:30 am – 8:30 am
Worship: A Still, Small Voice Is Heard
Merri Lovinger Arian, Cantor Richard Cohn, students Toby Glaser, Thalia Halpert Rodis, and Danielle Rodnizki
9:00 am – 10:15 am
“If I Were a Rich Man”: Jewish Tradition on Wealth and Poverty
Alyssa Gray, J.D., Ph.D.
Making the Impossible, Possible: Building a Culture of Creative Thinking
Miriam Heller Stern, Ph.D.
2:00 pm – 3:15 pm
“Let My People Go”: Making the Case for Global Jewish Travel
Jeremy Leigh
The Ethics of Intervening in Nature (Part 1): Human Genetic Engineering in Jewish Law
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Ph.D.
3:45 pm – 5:00 pm
Forget What You Thought About Millennials: The Kids Are All Right
Rabbinical student Rena Singer
Shirei Zimrah: Unpacking Jewish Song
Cantor Richard Cohn and Dan Nichols
The Ethics of Intervening in Nature (Part 2): Jewish Views on Genetically Modified Foods
Leah Hochman, Ph.D.
Story and Song: Empowering Women, Empowering Ourselves
Cantor Jill Abramson, Alicia Jo Rabins, Julie Silver
7:45 am – 8:30 am
Ashreichem Yisrael: Shacharit with Israeli Leaders
Cantorial and rabbinical student Shani Ben Or, Boaz Dorot
Rock Siddur B'yachad: Sophisticated School and Family Worship
Cantor Josh Breitzer, Rabbi Howard Goldsmith, Saul Kaiserman, Rabbi Lisa Kingston, Rabbi Evan Schultz, Rabbi Allison Tick Brill
9:00 am – 10:15 am
The Beatles and the Intersectionality of Jewish Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility & Synagogues
Erik Ludwig, Ph.D., Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.
The Politics and Practice of Israel Education
Jeremy Leigh, Lesley Litman, Ph.D.
2:00 pm – 3:15 pm
“At What Price Amos?”: Rabbinic Voices and the Fight for Civil Rights in America
Rabbi Gary Zola, Ph.D.
Truth(s) and “Freedom of Speech” in the Rabbinic Tradition
Alyssa Gray, Ph.D.
3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
HUC-JIR Alumni Reception
8:30 am – 9:45 am
Jacob and Esau – The Soundtrack of Conflict
Cantorial and rabbinical student Shani Ben Or
